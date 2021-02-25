Perfusion Systems Market 2021 Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2027 | Merck KGaA, Ala Scientific Instruments, Inc., XVIVO Perfusion

The perfusion systems market accounted to US$ 1,044.75 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,442.28 Mn by 2027. the global perfusion systems market is expected to reach US$ 1,442.28 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,044.75 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global perfusion systems market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The perfusion systems market by type is segmented into bioreactor perfusion systems, microfluidic perfusion systems, gravity or pressure driven perfusion systems, and small mammal organ perfusion systems. In 2018, the bioreactor perfusion systems segment held a largest market share of 44.3% of the perfusion systems market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing production by the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical and its advantages including, high quality of product, product stability, and scalability. Moreover, the microfluidic perfusion systems segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to increasing application of basic cell biology, molecular biological assays, tissue engineering, and systems biology.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation, and rising cell based research activities. However, factors such as expensive organ transplant surgeries, and limited numbers of donors for organ transplant surgeries are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Get Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002293/

Perfusion Systems Market Emerging Players:

Merck KGaA

Ala Scientific Instruments, Inc.

XVIVO Perfusion

Medtronic

XENIOS AG (Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA)

TERUMO CORPORATION

Getinge AB

Harvard Bioscience

OrganOx

Sartorius AG

RAND

LivaNova PLC

Sanisure (Sani-Tech West, Inc.)

AutoMate Scientific, Inc.

APD (Advanced Perfusion Diagnostics)

Spectrum Medical

Transonic Systems Inc

Transonic Systems Inc

CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD.

Jobst Technologies GmbH

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Perfusion Systems from 2021 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Perfusion Systems by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2021 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Perfusion Systems in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

PERFUSION SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Microfluidic Perfusion Systems

Small-Mammal Organ Perfusion Systems

Bioreactor Perfusion Systems

Gravity or Pressure-Driven Perfusion Systems

By Component

Perfusion Pumps

Oxygenators

Heart-Lung Machines

Monitoring Systems

Cannulas

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002293/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Perfusion Systems Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Perfusion Systems Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Perfusion Systems Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Perfusion Systems Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Perfusion Systems Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com