North America and Europe Artificial Pancreas Systems Market 2021, CAGR Status, Market Size, Share, Price, Trend And Forecast 2026 | FMI Report with Expert Review

Future Market Insights in its new publication titled “Artificial Pancreas Systems Market: North America and Europe Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026,” explains that these products hold immense potential to significantly improve healthcare by enabling better diabetes management and thereby reduce doctor visits. Extensive research and development efforts by leading manufacturers in the market has led to identification and discovery of novel artificial pancreas systems, in turn delivering better insulin management. This 10-year comprehensive forecast of the North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market further highlights the fact that an active engagement of clinical professional societies as well as several patient centralised organisations namely FDA, JDRF, HCT and NIH have contributed towards the implementation of effective strategies such as discovery and validation of products to advance in the field of diabetic research in order to improve patient health. Our analysts, after having extensively studied this market, have come to a conclusion that post insulin delivery, development of artificial pancreas systems is the most revolutionary advancement in diabetes care management.

While researching the North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market, our analysts have found that the U.S. is the most lucrative market in the North American region, followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe respectively over the forecast period. The artificial pancreas systems market in Eastern Europe is expected to witness comparatively less growth due to low awareness about diabetes in the region. However, countries such as Russia are experiencing noticeable advancements in delivering healthcare considering adoption of these systems by physicians for diabetes Type 1. We have also analysed the differentiating strategies where manufacturers are mainly focussed on developing low-cost artificial pancreas systems that are more user friendly and are integrated with glucose sensors to provide advanced diabetic control. Moreover, the analysts have observed that companies are focussing on integrating new technologies into their existing products. For instance, companies and manufacturers are focussing on developing a closed loop system to enable continuous insulin monitoring and management without any user input. Due to high prices and short life of sensors efforts are being taken to develop reliable and long durability sensors at low price points.

Our report provides key strategic recommendations for existing and new players in the North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market

Primarily, the report takes an overview of the artificial pancreas systems market in North America and Europe. The overview mainly consists of market taxonomy and market dynamics, which underlines factors influencing the growth of the North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market. It is followed by the list of artificial pancreas systems in the pipeline. This report covers the North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market performance in terms of revenue contribution from various segments. The report also includes Future Market Insights’ analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing the growth of the North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market. Impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with key region-specific trends is included in the report to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. We have also provided key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market to emerge sustainably profitable.

In the final section of the report, the North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view on the basis of categories of providers across the market, their presence in the North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market and key differentiators.

North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market: segmentation

By Region

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

E-Commerce

By Disease Indication

Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes Type 2

In-depth secondary research is the key to ascertain overall market size and top products

The forecast presented in this report assesses the total revenue of the North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the volatile market characteristics, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of analysis based on supply and demand sides. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for the artificial pancreas systems market, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers. Macroeconomic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, FDA’s and JDRF’s contribution coupled with disease epidemiology have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

The report also takes into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market. As previously highlighted, the market for artificial pancreas systems is split into various categories. All these segments have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the North America and Europe artificial pancreas systems market.