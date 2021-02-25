New Strategic report on Smart Washing Machine Market Growth, analysis and Forecast to 2029: Top Key players Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc., Siemens AG, Haier Consumer Electronics Group Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux

Straits Research has added a new report titled, “Smart Washing Machine Market Professional Report 2021” to its vast repository of research reports. This is a thorough report focused on the current and future prospects of the Smart Washing Machine Market . The report offers data of previous years along with an in-depth analysis from 2021 to 2026 on the basis of revenue (USD Billion). Besides, the report offers a comprehensive analysis about the factors driving and restraining the growth of the market coupled with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period.

The study gives a clear view on the Smart Washing Machine Market and includes a detailed competitive scenario and thorough company profile of the key players operating in it. To get a clear idea of the competitive landscape in the market, the report conducts an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces Model, SWOT analysis, and Pestel analysis. The report also provides a market attractiveness analysis, in which the segments and sub-segments are studied on the basis of their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report is segmented as follows:

Major Key players covered in this report:

Samsung Group

LG Electronics Inc.

Siemens AG

Haier Consumer Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

AB Electrolux

Whirlpool Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Techtronic Industries

Panasonic Corporation

GE Appliances

Fisher & Paykel Industries Ltd.

Indesit Co. S.p.A.

TCL Corporation

Miele and Cie KG

Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Corporation

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Self-Service Laundry Facilities

Hospitality Sector

By Type

Top Load

Front Load

By Capacity

Less than 6 kg

6–10 kg

11–15 kg

16–20 kg

Above 20 kg

By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Retail

Globally, the emergence of smart home trends is the prime factor driving the demand for smart washing machines. Increasing spending power and debouching smart home trends provides an impetus to the market growth. Around 66% of the customers agree that connected devices have the potential to make their lives easier, resulting in higher demand for smart washing machines.

Some of the major geographies included in the market are given below:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the Smart Washing Machine market size and the growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key factors driving the global market?

Who are the key vendors in the Smart Washing Machine Industry?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Smart Washing Machine market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Smart Washing Machine?

