Network Security Software Market Share, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2020-2027

Global network security software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of cloud based security technologies and integration of advanced deep learning and machine learning capabilities in network security software are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Network Security Software Market

Network security software is specially designed software whose main function is to increase the safety of the software. There are many distinct kinds of network safety software that assist protect transit information, rest information, and other network configuration components. These instruments can concentrate on endpoint safety, where machine network data is exhibited, or internal security, where there are distinct threats within the network itself. They are widely used in industries such as government, BFSI, aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, energy &utilities and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing network security and privacy concerns will drive this market growth

Strict regulations and norms also enhances the growth of this market

Growing demand for network security software in government sector acts as a market driver

Rising number of SME will also increase the adoption of network security software

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with the budget acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

High investment cost also hinders the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Network Security Software Market

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Solution

Firewall

Antivirus/Antimalware

Network Access Control

Data Loss Prevention

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Secure Web Gateways

Distributed Denial-Of-Service Mitigation

Unified Threat Management

Vulnerability Scanning

Sandboxing

Other

By Service

Professional Services Design and Implementation Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On- Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Symantec Corp announced the acquisition of Luminate Security. The Secure Access CloudTM technology from Luminate further expands the authority of the Integrated Cyber Defense Platform from Symantec to customers as they access workloads and apps irrespective of where those workloads are deployed or what infrastructure they are accessed through. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their portfolio and provide better solution to their customers

In February 2019, Micro Focus announced the acquisition of Interset which helps the company to expand their security, risk & governance portfolio. This will help the company to assist their clients to validate and evaluate risks rapidly and precisely as they transform their companies digitally. This integration will help the company to provide good protection range and meet the need and requirement of the customer

Competitive Analysis

Global network security software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of network security software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global network security software market are Cisco Systems, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., IBM Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated., Symantec Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Avast Software s.r.o, Comodo Security Solutions, Inc., Tenable, Inc., Armor Defense Inc, Torrid Networks, Fortinet, Inc, WatchGuard Technologies, Inc., FireMon, LLC., GFI Software, Bitdefender., Webroot Inc., Qualys, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc, AT&T Intellectual Property., among others.

The Network Security Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Network Security Software market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Network Security Software market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Network Security Software market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Network Security Software. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Network Security Software market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Network Security Software market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Network Security Software market by offline distribution channel

Global Network Security Software market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Network Security Software market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Network Security Software market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Network Security Software market in Americas

Licensed Network Security Software market in EMEA

Licensed Network Security Software market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

