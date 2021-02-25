Nanocoatings Market 2021 – Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Opportunity Assessment by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Nanocoatings are applied on material surface to create or improve material functionalities in terms of self-cleaning, corrosion-protection, antifriction properties, heat, and radiation resistance among others. Nanocoatings does not support microbiological growth and has resistance to oxygen, ozone, UV light and is water repellant. Nano-coating is extensively being utilised in aerospace, defense, marine and medical to incorporate multi-functional coatings in these areas.

MARKET DYNAMICS

As a non-toxic material, Nanocoatings is increasingly being used in areas where contact with the food is required. Also, its use in pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetic industry is stimulating Market growth. However, fluctuations in supply and prices of raw material resulting from factors such as currency exchange rates, environment protection measures, energy costs and, others are major Market restraint. Transportation Sector presents significant opportunities for this Market owing to the new applications of Nanocoatings being explored in the industry.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Nanocoatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemical and Material industry with a particular focus on the global Market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Nanocoatings Market with detailed Market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global Nanocoatings Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides focal statistics on the Market status of the leading Nanocoatings Market players and offers significant trends and opportunities in the Market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Nanocoatings Market is segmented by type and application. On the basis of type, the Nanocoatings Market is segmented as Anti-fingerprint, Antimicrobial, Easy-to-clean & Anti-Fouling, Self-Cleaning, Anti-icing & De-Icing, Anti-corrosion, Conductive, UV-Resistant, Abrasion & Wear Resistant, and others. On the basis of application, the Nanocoatings Market is distributed in electronics, Energy, Food & Packaging, construction, Military & Defense, Automotive, Aerospace, Healthcare, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Nanocoatings Market based on various segments. It also includes Market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 across five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Nanocoatings Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Nanocoatings Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend influencing the Market during the forecast period. Besides, it also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Nanocoatings in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Nanocoatings Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the Market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of Market players. The Market players from Nanocoatings Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Nanocoatings in the global Market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Nanocoatings Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and Market strategies in the Nanocoatings Market. Also, the study focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the significant developments in the past five years.

ADMAT INNOVATIONS

BIO-GATE AG

BUHLER AG

CIMA NANOTECH

DURASEAL COATINGS COMPANY LLC

EIKOS, INC.

NANOGATE SE

NANOMECH

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

SURFIX BV

