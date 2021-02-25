Mobile BI Market Growth, Size, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast 2020 to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Mobile BI Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Mobile BI industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Mobile BI Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global mobile BI market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.80% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to rise in importance of mobile enterprise application platform and growing popularity of representational state transfer application programming interfaces.

Market Definition: Global Mobile BI Market

Mobile business intelligence (BI) is the capacity to access BI-related information on mobile devices, such as KPIs, company metrics and dashboards. The mobile BI idea dates back to the early 1990s when mobile phones usage started to spread. Mobile BI’s early proponents instantly understood the ability of mobile phones to simplify the distribution to mobile or remote employees of business-critical information. It wasn’t until the arrival of the smartphone, however, that mobile BI started generating extensive attention.

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for decentralized data, diversity and speed, is also leading to high penetration in the sector

Technologies are being highly adopted as analytical software supports into the business process, drives the market growth

Satisfied customer, augmented competitive advantage enhanced ROI and workforce productivity, is driving the mobile BI market growth

Increasing bring your own device (BYOD) trend, is fueling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of sustainable data governance process, hinders the market growth

Privacy and data security concerns, are expected to restrict the growth of the market

Maintaining uninterrupted network connectivity, hinders the market growth

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Software

Services Professional Services System Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance Consulting Services Managed Services



By Business Function

Information Technology

Finance

Sales

Marketing

Operations

Human Resources

By Application

Fraud and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Reductive Asset Maintenance

Risk and Compliance Management

Customer Engagement and Analysis

Supply Chain Management and Procurement

Operations Management

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Deployment

On Cloud

On-Premise

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, DVT has introduced a series of Power BI dashboards and templates for Pastel accounting. This will be available for sale directly to Pastel users. Power BI is a data visualization instrument that links to dozens of data sources to pull background and smart information in near real time. This launch will help the clients to analyze the performance of their business.

In May 2019, Microsoft launched Power BI Embedded enhancements and PowerApps updates. Power BI and PowerApps, respectively the company’s no-code business analytics facility and web app development platform, are in streak for next month’s upgrades. Microsoft has also disclosed that it is expanding its Power Platform co-selling program to include Power BI, PowerApps and Flow.

Competitive Analysis

Global mobile BI market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile BI market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mobile BI market are Microsoft, Oracle, MicroStrategy Incorporated., SAS Institute Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Information Builders, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech International AB, Domo, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Phocas Ltd, AtScale, Inc., Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., Kyvos Insights., InetSoft Technology Corp., Ducen IT, Datameer, BellaDati, Sisense Inc., Exago Incorporated among others.

The Mobile BI market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Mobile BI market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Mobile BI market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Mobile BI market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Mobile BI. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

