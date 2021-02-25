Mining Automation Market: The Secret History And Future Growth | ksusentinel.com

Mining Automation Market Explore Report is an important stock of keen data for business strategists. This Mining Automation Market study gives complete information which improves the getting, degree and use of this report.

Brief Introduction About Mining Automation Market.

The market for global mining automation is expected to witness significant growth due to increased need for safety, higher productivity, and increased energy efficiency requirement and environmental sustainability. According to a Fatal Accidents in the Mining Industry Report, by Government of Western Australia Department of Mines and Petroleum, there were 52 fatal accidents over the period (2000–2012), in which 17 were underground and 35 were on the surface. Mining was primarily considered as a high risk job due to exposure to harmful vapors, flammable gases, unbalanced materials, susceptibility to fires and roof collapses, leading to serious threat to human lives. Most conventional systems are not adept at detecting the presence of the target material that needs to be mined and also any such hazards that might be lurking beneath the surface, without human intervention. Mining automation technology helps in detection of dangerous areas in underground mining by sending drones or robots, which collects samples and make a model for best outcome before attempting.

Key Players In The Mining Automation Market: Caterpillar, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Hexagon AB, Hitachi, Ltd., RPMGlobal Holdings Limited, Trimble Inc., Autonomous Solutions Inc., Fluidmesh Networks LLC, MST Global, and Symboticware Inc.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Mining Automation Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Mining Automation Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global mining automation market is segmented into:

Equipment Smart Ventilations System Autonomous Hauling Truck Pumping Stations Autonomous Drilling Rig Underground LHD Loader Tunneling Equipment Others

Software Fleet Management Workforce Management Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance System Remote Operating and Monitoring Air Quality and Temperature Monitoring System Data Management Others

Communications systems Wireless Mesh Networks Navigation System Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)



On the basis of technology, the global mining automation market is segmented into:

Surface Mining Technique

Underground Mining Technique

On the basis of workflow, the global mining automation market is segmented into:

Mine development

Mining process

Mine maintenance

