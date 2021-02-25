Middle East and Africa Seafood Market is expected to Boom With Rise to US$ 10,738.16 by 2027

Middle East and Africa Seafood market is expected to reach US$ 10,738.16 Million in 2027 from US$ 9,335.80 Million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 1.8% from 2020-2027.

The demand for seafood products across specialty restaurants is growing at a robust pace in recent times. A large population of consumers prefers to eat seafood over other cuisines, and this is major factor that propels the market expansion. Moreover, coastal regions are implementing concerted efforts to develop advanced supply chains for the export and supply of seafood. Also, the growth of the seafood market highly depends on the ease of procuring seafood from coastal regions. Furthermore, the improvement in economic condition and progression in disposable income levels also helped the market growth. The countries in the region are witnessing strong urbanization trend and it resulted in the increase in disposable income among the middle-income groups, subsequently adding to the middle-class population.

Some of the companies competing in the Middle East and Africa Seafood Market are

Kangamiut Seafood A/S

Mowi ASA

The Union Group PCL

Grupo Nueva Pescanova

ASIA PACIFIC SEAFOOD MARKET SEGMENTATION

Middle East and Africa Seafood Market – By Type

Fish

Crustaceans

Mollusca

Others

Middle East and Africa Seafood Market – By Product Type

Fresh

Frozen

Canned

Others

Middle East and Africa Seafood Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online

Others

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Middle East and Africa Seafood Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Middle East and Africa Seafood Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Middle East and Africa Seafood Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

