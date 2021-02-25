Micro Data Center Market 2020: Trends, Size, splits by Region & Segment, Historic Growth Forecast to 2027
The research and analysis conducted in Micro Data Center Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Micro Data Center industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Micro Data Center Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class Micro Data Center Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Micro Data Center Market report.
Global micro data center market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.97 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of small & medium-sized enterprises globally, as well as the requirement of EDGE-based data centers.
Market Definition: Global Micro Data Center Market
Micro data centers are miniaturized data center solution wherein all of the necessary components of a data center are included in an enclosed container consisting of racks, UPS, PDUs, cooling mechanism, fire suppressive systems and other networking components. These data centers are highly beneficial in areas where the need for reducing the enterprise cost is high, along with the requirement of data storage needs.
Market Drivers:
- Cost-effective, portable and unique customer modification features associated with these products is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Low cost and other resources required for deployment and maintenance of these servers acts as a market driver
- Growth in the requirement for standardized infrastructural requirements in isolated, remote environmental areas can also boost the growth of the market
- Significant growth witnessed in various end-use industries resulting in addition of various storage capacity in their existing data centers is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of information and optimal awareness amongst consumers regarding the availability of these products is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding the inability of monitoring and management complications in isolated areas is expected to hinder the market growth
- Complicated operations and lack of performance in high performance computing applications can also restrict the market growth
To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is covered in this Report. Get Sample Copy of the report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-micro-data-center-market
Segmentation: Global Micro Data Center Market
By Component
- Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)
- On-Board Cooling System
- Fire Suppression System
- Telecommunications & Storage Systems
- Built-In Storage Systems
- Solution
- Power
- Networking
- Cooling
- Rack & Enclosure
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Service
- Installation & Integration
- Maintenance & Support
- Consulting
By Rack Size
- Less than 25U
- 25U-50U
- 51U-100U
- More than 100U
By Application
- Mobile Computing
- Disaster Recovery
- High Density Networks
- Remote Office Support
- Others
By End-Use Vertical
- IT & Telecom
- Colocation
- Retail
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Energy
- Manufacturing
- Others
- Education
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Request for TOC with Impact of COVID19: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-micro-data-center-market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2019, ScaleMatrix announced that their business brand “DDC Cabinet Technology” has acquired Instant Data Centers. This acquisition will increase the overall technologies and capabilities of ScaleMatrix to provide their customers with specialised micro and modular data center infrastructural solutions, especially for EDGE computing. ScaleMatrix is looking at more strategic acquisitions and investments to expand their geographical presence while expanding their overall business operations
- In May 2018, Black Box Corporation announced the launch of a portable micro data center designed for mission-critical uses which is quite portable to carry on a commercial airline. Black Box has been a leader of providing specialised solutions for the military & defense industries for information as well as communication technological systems. The launch of “Acuity Micro Data Center” will help to achieve better portability of systems wherein the high efficiency systems is of utmost importance
Competitive Analysis
Global micro data center market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of micro data center market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global micro data center market are Schneider Electric; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Vertiv Group Corp.; IBM Corporation; Eaton; Delta Power Solutions; Canovate; ALTRON; Cannon Technologies Ltd; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Legrand; Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.; Zellabox; Panduit; Advanced Facilities, Inc; Attom Technology; Sicon Chat Union Electric Co.,Ltd.; STULZ GMBH; Dataracks and Black Box Corporation among others.
The Micro Data Center market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Micro Data Center market.
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-micro-data-center-market
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Micro Data Center market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Micro Data Center market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Micro Data Center. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-micro-data-center-market
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Micro Data Center market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Micro Data Center market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Micro Data Center market by offline distribution channel
- Global Micro Data Center market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Micro Data Center market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Micro Data Center market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Micro Data Center market in Americas
- Licensed Micro Data Center market in EMEA
- Licensed Micro Data Center market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
Any Questions/Queries or Need Help or Want to Purchase this Report? Speak with Our Analyst: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-micro-data-center-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475