Medical Gases and Equipment Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Challenges, Share, Demand and Forecast 2025 By KDMI

Impact of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market

Market Segmentation:

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Medical Gases and Equipment market with respect to following sub-markets:

Medical Gases and Equipment Market, By Type

Medical Gas

Pure Medical Gases, By Type

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Nitrous Oxide

Nitrogen

Medical Air

Helium

By Form of Delivery

High Pressure Cylinders

Liquid Tanks

Bulk Delivery

Medical Gas Mixtures

Blood-gas Mixtures

Lung Diffusion Mixtures

Nitrous oxide-oxygen Mixtures

Carbon dioxide-oxygen Mixtures

Laser-gas Mixtures

Aerobic Mixtures

Anaerobic Mixtures

Ethylene Oxide

Helium-oxygen Mixtures

gas equipment

Equipment Accessories

Hoses

Manifolds

Regulators

Flowmeters

Suction Regulators

Vacuum Systems

Outlets

Monitoring Systems

Valve with Integrated Pressure Regulator

Medical Air Compressors

Cryogenic Products

Gas Delivery Systems

Medical Gases and Equipment Market, By Application

Therapeutic

Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Anesthesia

Cryosurgery

Others

Diagnostics

Medical Imaging

General laboratory Use

Pharmaceutical manufacturing and research

Drug Discovery

Process Development

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Quality Control

By End User the market is divided as follows:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes and Research Institutes

Regional Information:

The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the regions are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The market research report highlights the competitive landscape of the global Medical Gases and Equipment market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. In addition, the report also profiles various major & niche key market players in the global Medical Gases and Equipment market including:

The Linde Group (Germany)

Air Liquide (France)

Air Products and Chemical Inc. (US)

Praxair Inc. (US)

