Marine Electronics Market: Few Facts Everyone Should Know | ksusentinel.com

Marine electronics are specially designed electronic devices used in ships, yachts or boats, which have water proofing or water corrosion resistance properties that protect ships, boats or yachts from salty water, brackish water, and irregular waves. These devices come in sizes ranging from 7 inches to 19 inches. Each marine device has its own specific function. Electronic devices that are used in marine environment comprise global positioning system devices (GPS), radio detection and ranging (RADAR) and video displays, chart plotters, sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) systems, radar displays used to give radar data to operator, and chart plotters used in navigation application.

Key Players In The Marine Electronics Market: Transas, Kongsberg Gruppen, Intellian, Honeywell Process Solutions, Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics Inc. (Hummingbird), Atlas Electronics, FLIR Systems, Furuno electric, Garmin, Navico, Neptune Sonar, and Northrop Grumman

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Marine Electronics Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Marine Electronics Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of end user, the global marine electronics market is segmented into:

Commercial shipping

Work Boats

Naval

Fishing Vessels

Recreational Boats

On the basis of display type, the global marine electronics market is segmented into:

Multi-functional

Instrumental

On the basis of system, the global marine electronics market is segmented into:

Control System

Monitoring System

Navigational System

Communication System

