Mainframe Market Analysis: Leading Industry Players, Recent trends, Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast To 2027

Global mainframe market is projecting a rise in estimated to register a steady CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in internet of things (IoT), increasing large data set and high performance computing system

Market Definition: Global Mainframe Market

Mainframes are large sized computers with the ability to store bulk data, processing power and higher level of reliability. They are designed with the ability to replace hundreds of servers. Mainframes are used to host multiple operating systems. It plays an important function in providing safety and security to data and their services that are critical for large organizations and governments. Mainframes has wide applications including airline ticketing system, credit card verification system, stock market and among others.

Market Drivers:

Rise in Internet of Things (IoT) act as a major driver for this market

Increasing large data set which can be stored in mainframes also drives the market growth

Rise in demand of high performance computing system enhances this market growth

Adopting mainframes as a service to run business applications for enterprises also improves the market growth

Market Restraints:

High Cost involved in the installation of mainframes acts as a restrain for the market

Lack of skilled professionals for operating mainframes can also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Mainframe Market

By Type

Z systems

GS Series

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Travel & Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

By Application

Financial Services

Public Affairs

Commercial Operation

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In October 2018, IBM acquired Red Hat Software Company in order to become market leader in hybrid cloud provider. With the hybrid cloud system companies would be able to completely access the cloud for their businesses and with this acquisition IBM will become world’s leading hybrid provider offering the companies with cloud solution

In July 2018, Broadcom which is in chip market made a deal of acquiring CA technologies. Broadcom is looking forward to make profits from the software and solutions for mainframe system business of CA Technologies. The motive behind the acquisition is to handle application development, data bases, product and portfolio management as well as application and data security

Competitive Analysis

Global mainframe market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mainframe market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working global mainframe market are BMC Software Inc, Dell Inc, FUJITSU, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, IBM, Atos SE, Broadcom (CA Technologies), Cognizant, DXC Technology Company, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, LzLabs GmbH, Redcentric plc, Unisys, ViON, Wipro Limited, Compuware Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NEC Corporation and Others.

