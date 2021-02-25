Liquid Cooling Systems Market with Emerging Trends and Revenue Estimation By 2027
Global liquid cooling systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.63 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the expansion of player’s capabilities to provide highly effective services and solutions to diverse consumer base.
Market Definition: Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market
Liquid cooling systems are the collection of components responsible for maintaining the optimal temperature in various industrial equipments and computing systems. This system involves the usage of a certain variety of liquid that is used to submerge the equipments, and this liquid is regulated with the help of a heat exchanger or circulator. These systems are highly effective in maintaining the temperature of the systems below the room air temperature, exhibiting greater effectiveness in comparison to other forms of cooling mechanisms
Market Drivers:
- Rapid shift of consumers to adopt liquid cooling methods instead of air cooling due to the benefits that it offers over the latter; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Low infrastructural requirement and noise-reduction associated with these cooling systems is expected to fuel the market growth
- High awareness and popularity of this system is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Growing levels of data center construction activities throughout the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- Large financial costs associated with the installation and maintenance of these systems is expected to hinder the market growth
- Preference of consumers to avail substitute cooling systems will also restrict the is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Liquid Cooling Systems Market
By Type
- Liquid Heat Exchanger Systems
- Liquid-to-Air Systems
- Liquid-to-Liquid Systems
- Compressor-Based Systems
- Recirculating Chillers
By End-Use Industry
- Healthcare
- Medical Imaging
- Medical Diagnostics
- Medical Therapy
- Others
- Analytical Equipment
- Chromatography
- Spectroscopy
- Molecular Diagnostics
- General Laboratory Equipment
- Others
- Industrial
- Semiconductor
- Lasers
- Machining
- Plastic Processing
- Additive Machining
- Others
- Data Centers
- Telecommunications
- Automotive
- Military
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, CoolIT Systems announced the launch of an integrated cooling solution designed for Intel’s “Server System S9200WK”. This is another evidence of various server manufacturers adopting direct liquid cooling solutions to incorporate higher performance without compromising on the energy requirements
- In September 2018, FUJITSU announced the commercial availability of their liquid immersion cooling system for the Japan region. “Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY” will be available globally at a later stage, and has been designed to provide high efficiency in cooling operations for entirety of IT infrastructure with the help of complete immersion. This system will reduce the power consumption by about 40% when compared with various air-based cooling systems. FUJITSU aims to expand their service capabilities for liquid cooling systems while helping various users to undergo various transformations of their business operations
Competitive Analysis
Global liquid cooling systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liquid cooling systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global liquid cooling systems market are Laird Thermal Systems; Boyd Corporation; Lytron; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Asetek, Inc.; Schneider Electric; Green Revolution Cooling; Midas Green Technologies; Allied-Control.com; CoolIT Systems; FUJITSU; Koolance, Inc.; Cooler Master Technology inc.; CORSAIR; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; NZXT; Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd.; EKWB d.o.o.; ENERMAX Technology Corporation; EVGA Corporation; Deepcool Industries Co., Ltd., Alphacool International GmbH among others.
The Liquid Cooling Systems market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Liquid Cooling Systems market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Liquid Cooling Systems market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Liquid Cooling Systems market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Liquid Cooling Systems. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Liquid Cooling Systems market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Liquid Cooling Systems market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Liquid Cooling Systems market by offline distribution channel
- Global Liquid Cooling Systems market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Liquid Cooling Systems market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Liquid Cooling Systems market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Liquid Cooling Systems market in Americas
- Licensed Liquid Cooling Systems market in EMEA
- Licensed Liquid Cooling Systems market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
