Lighting fixture Market: Few Facts Everyone Should Know | ksusentinel.com

A light fixture or light fitting is an electrical device containing an electric lamp that provides illumination. The primary components of a lighting fixture include a lamp socket, for holding purpose, and a fixture body. Lighting fixtures with an electrical lamp are termed as a luminaire. Furthermore, lighting fixture is also comprised of electric ballast, reflectors, aperture, and an outer shell, which acts as a protective cover for the electric lamp. Over the years, lighting fixtures have evolved from conventional lighting technology and fluorescent lamps to energy-efficient lighting technology such as LED lamps.

Key Players In The Lighting fixture Market: Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Acuity Brands, Inc., American Electric Lighting, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Cooper Lighting, LLC, Hubbel Lighting, Inc., Juno Lighting Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LSI Industries. and Zumtobel Lighting GmbH.

This report studies Lighting fixture Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India

Lighting fixture Market Taxonomy:

Global Lighting Fixtures Market, By Product Type:

Ceiling, Pendant and Chandelier

Wall Mounted

Recessed

Portable

High Bay and Low Bay

Others (Emergency Lighting, Track Lighting, and Fan)

Global Lighting Fixtures Market, By Application:

Industrial & Commercial

Residential

Outdoor

Architectural

Others(Automotive, Aerospace, and Machinery)

Global Lighting Fixtures Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

