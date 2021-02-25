New study on the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market is an essential resource for the key market players as well as new entrants to plot developmental strategies and implement marketing plans and campaigns to ensure they stay ahead on the growth curve. The LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market report has been segmented and discussed in detail with the consideration of the COVID-19 situation.

Major Companies covering This Report: – Loom Analytics, Knomos Knowledge Management Inc., FiscalNote, Ravel Law, LexMachina, Luminance Technologies Ltd., Blue J Legal, Legal Robot, Inc., Everlaw, eBREVIA, Judicata, Catalyst Repository Systems, LEVERTON, Casetext Inc., Lawgeex, Justia

Description:

The LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market provides influential analysis of the market and gives the client an edge over the competition and helps crafting and carving an efficient business model to ensure good growth numbers. The LegalTech Artificial Intelligence report also details a new project investment analysis. The report is useful for the investors in the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market as well, as it provides a comprehensive analysis of the revenue capacity and profits of the major influential names in the market landscape.

The LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market report assists the client to define the alignment of the market scope and opportunities to boost their business growth and gain a commendable momentum on the growth charts. The LegalTech Artificial Intelligence report also assists the clients to determine their expansion strategies and grow the business over the globe. The report also gives information on untapped segments which give the clients and edge over the competition and allows them to hit them where they least expect.

The LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market is segmented as follows:

Based on Type: –

Document Management System

E-Discovery

Practice and Case Management

E-Billing

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology

Compliance

Based on Application: –

Lawyers

Clients

Scope of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market:

This LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market intelligence report provides essential and crucial to business information compiled by top experts to approximate near to accurate scope, market size and stakeholders landscape analyses. The research report extensively covers a wide range of regions in which the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market spans. The report details a forecast for the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market.

TOC:

1 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Analysis

3.2 Major Players of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

3.3 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

3.3.3 Labor Cost of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

3.4 Market Distributors of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market, by Type

4.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Document Management System

4.3.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of E-Discovery

4.3.3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Practice and Case Management

4.3.4 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of E-Billing

4.3.5 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Contract Management

4.3.6 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of IP-Management

4.3.7 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Legal Research

4.3.8 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Legal Analytics

4.3.9 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Cyber Security

4.3.10 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Predictive Technology

4.3.11 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Value and Growth Rate of Compliance

4.4 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Consumption and Growth Rate of Lawyers (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Consumption and Growth Rate of Clients (2015-2020)

