Latest Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market Report by Solution (TLS System, TLS Services), Application (Building Information Modelling (BIM), Surveying, Research & Development), Type (Phase-Shift, Pulse-Based and Mobile Scanner)

The Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2018 to USD 4.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period. This report spread across 148 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 84 Tables and 26 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market:

3D Digital Corporation (US)

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik (Germany)

Creaform (Canada)

FARO Technologies (US)

Maptek (Australia)

Trimble (US)

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems (Austria)

Teledyne Technologies (US)

Topcon (Japan)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Zoller + Fröhlich (Germany)

Based on solution, the terrestrial laser scanning services segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the terrestrial laser scanning market in 2018. These services are used for various land survey applications, such monitoring survey, mining survey, topographic survey, forestry & agricultural survey, and archeological survey.

Based on type, the Phase-Shift Scanner segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the terrestrial laser scanning market in 2018. In recent years, the demand for BIM and 3D modeling of assets is witnessing growth in the developed countries. This has increased the number of service providers for phase-shift scanning services, which, in turn, has generated the need for efficient and faster equipment of phase-shift scanners in the terrestrial laser scanning market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America –45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%,Rest of the World 5%

Competitive Landscape Terrestrial Laser Scanning Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Analysis

3 Market Ranking Analysis

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Acquisitions

4.3 Investment and Expansion

4.4 Partnerships and Agreements

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall terrestrial laser scanning market and its sub segments. This report covers the entire ecosystem of the terrestrial laser scanning technology and land survey industry. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies..