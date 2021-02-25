Latest Phase Transfer Catalyst Market Report by Type (Ammonium Salts, Phosphonium Salts), End-use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals), and Region

Get Sample Research Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1918612

The Phase transfer catalyst market is projected to grow from USD 960 million in 2018 to USD 1,232 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 96 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 49 Tables and 33 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Phase Transfer Catalyst Market:

SACHEM Inc. (US)

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Dishman Group (India)

PAT IMPEX (India)

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Volant-Chem Corp. (China)

Based on type, the phase transfer catalyst market has been categorized into ammonium salts, phosphonium salts, and others. The ammonium salts segment is projected to lead the market from 2018 to 2023.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of ammonium salts as onium salts for chemical synthesis due to their lower costs as compared to other phase transfer catalysts.

Phase transfer catalysts are widely used in the pharmaceuticals end-use industry for synthesis, formulation, and laboratory applications as they accelerate the rate of reaction to form chemical derivatives. This leads to increased demand for positive catalysts to boost R&D and formulation activities in pharmaceuticals end-use industry.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 –16%, Tier 2– 36%, and Tier 3– 48%

By Designation: C Level Executives–16%, Directors–24%, and Others – 60%

By Region: North America– 20%, Europe–24%, Asia Pacific– 36%, and RoW – 20%

Competitive Landscape Phase Transfer Catalyst Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Progressive Companies

2.2 Responsive Companies

2.3 Dynamic Companies

2.4 Starting Blocks

3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the phase transfer catalyst market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.