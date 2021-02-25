Latest Livestock Grow Lights Market Report by Type (Fluorescent, Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Incandescent, and Hid), Livestock (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, and Others), Installation Type (Retrofit and New Installation)

The Global Livestock Grow Lights Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2018 to USD 8.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 135 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 76 Tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Livestock Grow Lights Market:

OSRAM (Germany)

Signify Holding (Netherlands)

DeLaval (Sweden)

Big Dutchman (Germany)

Uni-light LED (Sweden)

Once Inc. (US)

AGRILIGHT BV (Netherlands)

Aruna Lighting (Netherlands)

HATO BV (Netherlands)

Shenzhen Hontech-Wins (China)

CBM Lighting (Canada)

Fienhage Poultry Solutions (Germany)

SUNBIRD (South Africa)

ENIM UAB (Lithuania)

Greengage Lighting (UK)

The fluorescent segment is estimated to hold the largest share in 2018, in terms of value. Fluorescent tubes radiate light outward evenly over the broad areas and are considered suitable for barns and livestock indoor are has. With the introduction of fluorescent lighting, significant proportions of incandescent lights are replaced as they consume 70-80% less electricity and have 10 times longer lifespan.

The rising demand for dairy and dairy-based products includes milk, cheese, yogurt, and butter in both, the developed and developing countries, which is projected to drive the demand for grow lights in cattle farms.Dairy cattle only produce milk after they give birth to young ones, therefore, to produce milk they need to give birth at least to one calf per year.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 40%

By Designation:C-level:20%, D-level: 30%, and Managers: 50%

By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 20%, Asia Pacific: 50%,and RoW: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Livestock Grow Lights Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

4 New Product Launches

4.1 Expansions

4.2 Agreements and Partnerships

4.3 Acquisitions

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall livestock grow lights market and sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.