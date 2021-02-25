Intelligent Apps Market Latest Trend, Technology Advancements and Global Demand 2021-2026

The Global Intelligent Apps Market Report Provides Business Overview, Market Trends, Industry Challenges, And Forecast 2021-2026

The report provides a strategic analysis of the Global Intelligent Apps Market and the growth estimates for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. This report focuses on the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats for key players. Also report focuses on Intelligent Apps Market Trends, volume, and value at the global level, regional level, and company level.

Top companies operating in the Global Intelligent Apps market profiled in the report are: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Microsift Corporatio, Baidu Inc., Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Intel Corporation, HP Enterprises, Clarifi Inc.

The intelligent apps market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 32% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Key Market Trends

Media and Entertainment Industry to Grow Significantly

– The broadcast and media companies are actively seeking to extend their content reach to the right where it is needed. Also, with the increasing number of people subscribing to OTT platforms, manual tagging of content is close to impossible with the time, as they need to process the massive volume of data. Hence, companies are making efforts to deploy or develop intelligent applications for users with value-added experiences.

– Netflix has the largest internet traffic source with almost 15% of downstream traffic. In 2019, Netflix was edged out by HTTP Media Stream, which is an HTTP-based adaptive bitrate streaming communications protocol developed by Apple Inc. The streaming channel has the most subscribers among the top five OTT providers with 138 million till 2019.

– According to the Global Internet Phenomena Report published by Sandvine, HTTP Media Stream, Netflix, and YouTube are in the top 5 for downstream bandwidth in each region (Americas, EMEA, APAC) and they drive overall video consumption.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2020 – Microsoft Corporation announced that its intelligent app Cortana will be integrated with voice assistant to the Teams iOS app. Instead of removing the voice assistant entirely from its library, The company is integrating Cortana into its other apps, including Teams. Cortana reportedly will respond to a user�s voice request to make a call or join a meeting from an iPhone.

– December 2019 – GE Healthcare launched more than 30 new intelligent applications and smart devices dedicated to drive efficiency in the radiology department. With this, the company is aimed to double the productivity and cost savings for systems by the year 2025. Additionally, clinicians will be benefited from the new technologies through intuitive workflows, improved diagnostic confidence, and less rework by allowing them to spend more time with patients.

G lobal Intelligent Apps Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Consumer App

Commercial App

Regional Analysis For Intelligent Apps Market:

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe and others have been studied at length based on various parameters of businesses such as type, size, application, and end-users. The global Intelligent Apps Market is presented for niche reading. The report presents portfolios of different strategies and the best practices governing businesses. Some applicable sales methodologies have been included in this research report, that could influence business output.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Intelligent Apps market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors in the Intelligent Apps market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers a deeper analysis of the latest and future trends of the Intelligent Apps market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Intelligent Apps market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Market Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Intelligent Apps market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Intelligent Apps market.

Research Methodology:

Intelligent Apps Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Intelligent Apps Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage share, split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

