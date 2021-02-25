India E-commerce Logistics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027 | Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “India E-commerce Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the India E-commerce Logistics Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Indian e-commerce logistics market was valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11.5 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027.

India has a strong e-commerce industry, which has transformed the way business is done in India. India’s e-commerce sector is propelled by increasing penetration of smartphones and Internet among the people. Growing e-commerce sector is positively influencing the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in India. With the growing e-commerce industry, the number of players entering the e-commerce sector is increasing. The e-commerce logistics market in India is anticipated to be dominated by captive players, specifically the internal logistics divisions of large e-retailers, since they are extending their services to other external online sellers as well. The Indian e-commerce logistics market players are focused on the adoption of innovative technologies to mitigate challenges, such as cost pressure, poor infrastructure, and high returns. In the coming years, new business models—including delivery via local retailers and omnichannel retailing—are projected to become noticeable in India’s e-commerce logistics sector.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India E-commerce Logistics Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the India E-commerce Logistics Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Shiprocket; FedEx Corporation;

Ecom Express Private Limited;

Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Limited;

Ekart Logistics; Mahindra Logistics Ltd;

com, Inc.;

Aramex;

Blue Dart Express Limited;

Delhivery Pvt Ltd

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the India E-commerce Logistics Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the India E-commerce Logistics Market segments and regions.

