Huge Growth Expected in Robotic Catheter Systems Market in Future

Additionally, the various benefits of robotic catheter systems and their ability to reduce the risk of occupational hazards for cardiologists are pushing up their demand all over the globe, which is, in turn, causing the boom of the robotic catheter systems market. In recent times, the incidence of chronic cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery diseases and arrhythmia has increased massively, mainly because of the growing adoption of sedentary lifestyles and the surging geriatric population around the world.

The market is also predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2024, as per the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. Single-specialty and multi-specialty systems are the main two types of robotic catheter systems used throughout the world. Of these, the usage of the multi-specialty systems was found to be higher in the past and this trend will continue in the future years as well. This is because of the fact that the multi-specialty robotic catheters can be utilized for multiple interventional or ablation procedures.

