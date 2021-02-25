How much is the Substance Abuse Treatment Market Worth in the Future?

Substance Abuse Treatment Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Substance Abuse Treatment market , is a Skillful and Deep Analysis of the Present Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market situation. The Research Report covers all the necessary information required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

Key Players

Cipla Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Acadia Healthcare

Pfizer Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Odyssey Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc

Lil’ Drug Store Products Inc.

Indivior Plc.

Reddy’s Laboratories

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

British American Tobacco Plc.

Recent Developments

In March 2019, Blue Mountain Capital Management announced the launch of a new national behavioral health platform, Promises Behavioral Health, which will provide comprehensive treatment options for substance abuse and rehabilitation programs for drug abuse.

Blue Mountain Capital Management announced the launch of a new national behavioral health platform, Promises Behavioral Health, which will provide comprehensive treatment options for substance abuse and rehabilitation programs for drug abuse. On February 27, 2019, Acadia Healthcare acquired Mission Treatment Services, which runs a wide variety of healthcare treatment centers and offers services such as successful recovery from drug abuse and addiction and counseling to men and women aged 18 and above.

Acadia Healthcare acquired Mission Treatment Services, which runs a wide variety of healthcare treatment centers and offers services such as successful recovery from drug abuse and addiction and counseling to men and women aged 18 and above. In December 2017, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc signed a research collaboration agreement with Duke University to develop AXS-05, a novel, oral, fixed-dose combination of dextromethorphan and bupropion. Under the agreement terms, Duke University will be responsible for conducting preclinical research.

Substance Abuse Treatment Market Segmentation

By Type

Alcohol Abuse Treatment

Nicotine Abuse Treatment

Drug Abuse Treatment

By Treatment

Detoxification

Medication

Counseling and Behavioral therapy

Support Group

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Market Overview

Growing number of patients suffering from drug-or-nicotine-related addiction, rising policy interventions, and surging funding from NGOs provide an impetus to the market growth. In regard to this, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agency, has several awareness-raising campaigns in operation. These programs are aimed at eradicating illegal drug use in federal workplaces and providing help to render all workplaces drug free. However, the individuals’ unwillingness to pursue treatment modalities and discontinuation of therapeutic interventions hampers the market growth.

As per the National Survey on Drug Use and Health conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), around 23.5 million Americans are addicted to drugs and alcohol. In 2015, about 15.1 million adults in the U.S. suffered from alcohol abuse disorder, of which, only 6.7% of people with alcohol abuse disorder were treated. Alcohol is the fourth leading preventable cause of death in the U.S., with the death toll standing at 900,000 people annually. Also, more than 2 million people die from abuse of prescription pain relievers in the country. Heroin is most commonly regarded as an illicit opiate, with the estimated number of users as high as 900,000. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), about 1,100 million smokers were registered in 2015 across the globe, which includes around one-third of the global population aged 15 years.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Substance Abuse Treatment Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Substance Abuse Treatment Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

