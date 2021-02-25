How is Booming Life Sciences Sector Contributing to Growth of Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market?

Due to the increasing prevalence of arthritis across the world, soaring geriatric population in several countries, and rising incidence of osteoporosis, the valuation of the global small joint reconstructive implants market will rise from $7.4 billion to $10.1 billion from 2018 to 2024. The market will advance at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2024, according to the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India.

Depending on material, the market is divided into polymer and metal categories. Of these, the polymer category is predicted to register faster growth in the market in the future years. This is credited to the fact that the polymer implants are biocompatible in nature and rarely cause infections or side-effects in patients. However, the metal category will dominate the market in future, on account of the lower costs of the metallic implants than the polymer ones.

In the coming years, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) small joint reconstructive implants market will exhibit rapid expansion. This is because of the increasing incidence of orthopedic surgeries, unhealthy dietary habits, and sedentary lifestyle choices of the people living in the various APAC countries. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of road accidents is driving rapid progress of the market in the region. As per a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in China, road accident is the main cause of death amongst the people in the age group 15—44.

