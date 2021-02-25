High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities & Forecasts | Great Group Medical Co., Ltd., Salter Labs, TNI Medical Ag

The global high flow nasal cannula market is anticipated to reach US$ 11,198.78 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,390.74 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global high-flow nasal cannula market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global high-flow nasal cannula market, based on the component, is segmented into air oxygen blender, nasal cannula, heated inspiratory circuit, active humidifier. The application segment is segmented into bronchiectasis, acute respiratory failure, acute heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The end user segment is segmented into ambulatory care centers, hospitals, and long-term care centers. In 2018, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) accounted for the largest market share in the global high-flow nasal cannula market by application. High-flow nasal cannula is preferred widely among the patients with COPD as it offers ease in breathing and helps in better management of the disease. Moreover, a rise in the cases of COPD has been witnessed over the years, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market for high-flow nasal cannula is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growing incidences of asthma and COPD across the globe and growing geriatric population in high-flow nasal cannula products. Moreover, emerging markets in Asia pacific region are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Emerging Players:

Great Group Medical Co., Ltd.

Salter Labs

TNI Medical Ag

Mek-Ics Co., Ltd.

Flexicare Medical Limited

Vapotherm

Teleflex Incorporated

Hamilton Medical

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

ResMed

The global high flow nasal cannula market, based on component, has been segmented into air oxygen blender, nasal cannula, heated inspiratory circuit, and active humidifier. In 2018, the active humidifier segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Component

Air Oxygen Blender

Nasal Cannula

Heated Inspiratory Circuit

Active Humidifier

Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Application

Bronchiectasis

Acute Respiratory Failure

Acute Heart Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



What the report features:-

Global analysis of High-Flow Nasal Cannula from 2021 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of High-Flow Nasal Cannula by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2021 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of High-Flow Nasal Cannula in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

WHAT'S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

