High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities & Forecasts | Great Group Medical Co., Ltd., Salter Labs, TNI Medical Ag

High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market
The global high flow nasal cannula market is anticipated to reach US$ 11,198.78 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,390.74 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global high-flow nasal cannula market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
The global high-flow nasal cannula market, based on the component, is segmented into air oxygen blender, nasal cannula, heated inspiratory circuit, active humidifier. The application segment is segmented into bronchiectasis, acute respiratory failure, acute heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The end user segment is segmented into ambulatory care centers, hospitals, and long-term care centers. In 2018, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) accounted for the largest market share in the global high-flow nasal cannula market by application. High-flow nasal cannula is preferred widely among the patients with COPD as it offers ease in breathing and helps in better management of the disease. Moreover, a rise in the cases of COPD has been witnessed over the years, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
The market for high-flow nasal cannula is expected to grow, owing to factors such as growing incidences of asthma and COPD across the globe and growing geriatric population in high-flow nasal cannula products. Moreover, emerging markets in Asia pacific region are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.
High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market Emerging Players:
- Great Group Medical Co., Ltd.
- Salter Labs
- TNI Medical Ag
- Mek-Ics Co., Ltd.
- Flexicare Medical Limited
- Vapotherm
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Hamilton Medical
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- ResMed
The global high flow nasal cannula market, based on component, has been segmented into air oxygen blender, nasal cannula, heated inspiratory circuit, and active humidifier. In 2018, the active humidifier segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Component
- Air Oxygen Blender
- Nasal Cannula
- Heated Inspiratory Circuit
- Active Humidifier
Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Application
- Bronchiectasis
- Acute Respiratory Failure
- Acute Heart Failure
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Long-Term Care Centers
Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South and Central America
- Brazil
- Argentina
