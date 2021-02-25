Healthcare Distribution Market Valuable Strategic Analysis & Trends 2021-2027 | Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen Corporation

This market study on Healthcare Distribution Market covers the global and regional market with an in-depth breakdown of the inclusive growth prospects in the market. Also, it sheds light on the wide-ranging competitive landscape of the global Healthcare Distribution market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market.The report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and so on.Global Healthcare Distribution market report lends a hand with businesses to thrive in the market by providing them with an array of insights about the market and the industry. Inputs from various industry experts, essential for the detailed market analysis, have been used very carefully to generate this finest market research report.

Global healthcare distribution market is expected to rise to an estimated value by, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing cases of infectious diseases and adoption of track and trace solutions is the major factor driving the market growth.

Healthcare distribution is a concept of providing different care services like drugs, diagnostic test and other facilities to the patients. Healthcare system is very useful as it help people to stay healthy. Pharmaceutical product distribution, medical device distribution service, biopharmaceutical distribution service are some of the common types of the healthcare distribution. Today, healthcare industry is using many different technologies and developments to expand healthcare industry and to provide better facilities to the patients.

Market Drivers

Rising chronic diseases among population will drive the market growth

Increasing R&D investment in new drug development is another factor driving the growth of this market

Growth of medical devices industry will also contribute as a driver for this market

Increasing importance of generics is boosting growth of the market

Market Restraints

High price of the drug is restraining the growth of this market

Strict government regulations related to the drug development will also hamper the growth of this market.

Segmentation Of Healthcare Distribution Market:

By Type (Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, Medical Device Distribution Services, Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services), End- Users (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Other End User)

Competitive Landscape and Healthcare Distribution Market Share Analysis

Global healthcare distribution market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare distribution market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global healthcare distribution market are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Owens & Minor, Inc., Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C., Express Scripts Holding Company, FFF Enterprises, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Attain Med., Dakota Drug, Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, Patterson Companies, Inc., Mutual Drug, Redington, Accord-UK Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Biotron Healthcare, OrbiMed Advisors LLC, ALLIANCE UNICHEM IP LIMITED and TTK HealthCare among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Generex Biotechnology Corporation announced the acquisition of Medisource Partners. This acquisition will give Generex access to Medisource business operation, contracts and real estate, accounts receivable and inventory etc. The major target of this acquisition is to increase their revenue and strengthen their position in the market by offering better surgical and biological products. It will also assist the company to expand their MSO business

In June 2018, McKesson Corporation (MCK) announced that they have acquired Medical Specialties Distributor (MSD) which is a part of the changes in healthcare supply and device distribution. This acquisition will help the McKesson to provide improved solutions to the growing pharmaceutical market

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Healthcare Distribution in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

