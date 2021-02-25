Green Roof Market 2020: Market Report – Industry Outlook – Latest Development and Trends 2027| Top Competitors – Орtіgrun international AG, Ѕорrеmа, Тrеmсо Incorporated

The Green Roof Market report makes available market shares at global level mainly for Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. By using an excellent research methodology, this report focuses on market share analysis and key trend analysis. The data of this report have been signified in the graphical format for an explicit understanding of facts and figures. The market research studies associated with competitor analysis highlights competitive landscape with which Global Green Roof Market can choose or advance their own strategies to thrive in the market. Global Green Roof Industry report has an all-inclusive market data that makes it easy for the industry to take strategic decisions and attain growth objectives.

Market Insights

Green roof market size is valued at USD 4.06 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a rate of 17.20% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on green roof market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The rapid growth for the parts of green roofing is propelled because of the upsurge during the forecast period of 2020 to 2207 owing to rising concerns for decreasing the weight of vehicle and increase the economy of fuel. The main factor accountable for the growth of green roof market is the higher demand by the eco-friendly construction parties.

Moreover, the expansion of residential construction sector on account of the rising population coupled with the better standard of living is likely to result in increased product adoption, implementation of the new regulation along with the growing awareness about these systems across various application areas are acting as major growth drivers for the green roof market. The construction of green roof let for modern social development as well as sustainable expansion in comparison to the conventional gravel-ballasted roof, which add to the problem of the urban heat island and water scarcity and is also helping the market to grow.

On the other hand, the green roof is chiefly driven by the tax benefits offered to private companies by governments across the world for the adoption of green roofing materials. The new technology, using natural processes, helps in preserving water and reduces solar heat gain. They also help to decrease the carbon load of buildings, particularly in the summertime, which results in a cooler environment and less consumption of electricity and also helps in scheming greenhouse gas emissions

Major Market Players Covered in The Green Roof Market Are:

The major players covered in the green roof market report are Орtіgrun international AG, Ѕорrеmа, Тrеmсо Incorporated, Ѕеmреrgrееn, Оndulіnе, ZіnСо GmbH, КАЈІМА CORPORATION, SKYLAND LLC, Ваudеr Ltd, LіvеRооf, LLC, Хеrо Flоr, Grееn Rооf Вlосkѕ, Vіtаrооfѕ International Inc., Grееn Rооf Оutfіttеrѕ, аnd ZНЕЈІАNG ЅОL among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe leads the green roof market owing to the high growth in the research and innovation policies by the European Commission for implementing nature-based solutions in this particular region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rapid urbanization and increasing number of construction activities in countries, such as China, Japan, and India within this region.

Global Green Roof Market Scope and Segments

Green roof market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of type, the green roof market is segmented into extensive green roof, semi-intensive green roof, and intensive green roof.

• Green roof market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for green roof market is segmented into industrial, commercial and residential.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

