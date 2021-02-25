BusinessScienceTechnologyWorld

Global Wireless Portable Medical Devices Market Research Report 2021

2

Global Wireless Portable Medical Devices research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type:

  • Insulin Pumps
  • Pulse Oximeter
  • Medical Imaging
  • Digital Hearing Aid
  • Hemodynamic Monitors
  • Others

Segment by Application:

  • Healthcare Monitoring Application
  • Home Diagnosis
  • Medical Therapeutics
  • Fitness Monitoring

By Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

By Company:

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • Texas Instruments
  • Omron
  • GE Healthcare
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Maxim Integrated
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Medtronic
  • Freescale Semiconductor
  • Analog Devices

Table of content

1 Wireless Portable Medical Devices Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wireless Portable Medical Devices
1.2 Wireless Portable Medical Devices Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wireless Portable Medical Devices Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 Insulin Pumps
1.2.3 Pulse Oximeter
1.2.4 Medical Imaging
1.2.5 Digital Hearing Aid
1.2.6 Hemodynamic Monitors
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Wireless Portable Medical Devices Segment by Application
1.3.1 Wireless Portable Medical Devices Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 Healthcare Monitoring Application
1.3.3 Home Diagnosis
1.3.4 Medical Therapeutics
1.3.5 Fitness Monitoring
1.4 Global Wireless Portable Medical Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Wireless Portable Medical Devices Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Wireless Portable Medical Devices Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Wireless Portable Medical Devices Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Wireless Portable Medical Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Wireless Portable Medical Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Wireless Portable Medical Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Wireless Portable Medical Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacture

