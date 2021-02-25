Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market 2020 With Covid-19 Impact and Market Research by Size, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Vagus nerve stimulation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 11.40% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players operating in the vagus nerve stimulation market report are

Medtronic Plc, ElectroCore,

LivaNova Plc,

Boston Scientific,

Aleva Neurotherapeutics,

Bio Control Medical, Bioness,

EnteroMedics, Nevro,

NeuroPace,

LivaNova,

ElectroCore,

Enteromedics, Cybronics,

Inspire Medical Systems,

Im Thera Medical,

Parasym Health and Reshape Lifescinces,

Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market Scope and Market Size

Vagus nerve stimulation market is segmented on the basis of product, application, biomaterial and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the vagus nerve stimulation market is segmented into implantable VNS devices and external VNS devices.

Based on application, the vagus nerve stimulation market is segmented into depression, epilepsy, and migraine.

On the basis of biomaterial, the vagus nerve stimulation market is segmented into ceramics, metallic, and polymeric.

Vagus nerve stimulation market has also been segmented based on the end use into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

North America is anticipated to dominate the market share owing to well developed technologies and increasing prevalence of neurological disorders due to changing lifestyle whereas increasing government initiative towards improving healthcare sector and for R&D are key factors driving market growth for region.

Global Vagus Nerve Stimulation Market Drivers:

Increasing neurological disorders will drive market growth in forecast period

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders like migraine and epilepsy among all the age groups due to the changing lifestyle and the positive clinical results for these techniques are the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover increasing government initiatives toward improving healthcare infrastructure and R&D projects will expand the indication for the use of neurostimulator.

In addition researches like exploration of vagus nerve stimulation for managing diseases related to organs and muscles functions connected to the vagus nerve will create lucrative opportunities for market in coming years whereas lack of awareness about treatment will be challenge for market to expand.

