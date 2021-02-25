Global Stretch Marks treatment Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2026||Merz Pharma., CANDELA CORPORATION., Cynosure LLC, Browne Drug Co., Inc., Basq Skincare, Bio-Oil

Global stretch marks treatment market is expected to grow with the substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shifting lifestyle and high obesity rate in various regions.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global stretch marks treatment market are Clarins, Laboratoires Expanscience, Merz Pharma., CANDELA CORPORATION., Cynosure LLC, Browne Drug Co., Inc., Basq Skincare, Bio-Oil, Bayer CropScience Limited, Lumenis, Concord Medisys, Helix BioMedix, Inc., The Boppy Company LLC, Cult Beauty, Casmara, Weleda, Mama Mio US, Inc., Dermaclara and Strialite among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising focus towards the plastic surgeries is driving to the growth of the market

Changing lifestyle of people is a driver for the market growth in the forecast period

Growing case of obesity is boosting the growth of the market

Advancement of the products leading the growth of the market may propel the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Skin side effects associated with the laser treatment will hamper the growth of the market

High cost of stretch marks treatment is restraining the market growth

Key Development in the Market:

In August 2019, Augustinus Bader brand of Cult Beauty (U.K.) announced the launch of body cream helps to tackle the stretch marks and cellulite. The high requirement of the stretch marks cream boosting the growth of the company though expansion of the skin care business

Segmentation: Global Stretch Marks treatment Market

By Treatment

Topical Products Creams Oils and Serum Lotions

Lasers Fractional Lasers Pulse-Dye Lasers Others

Microdermabrasion

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialty Dermatology Centers

Home-use

Other

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

