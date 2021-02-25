Global Soy-Based Chemicals Market Growth, Segment Analysis and Future Scope

The rising requirement for soybean for traditional use in the food industry and the growing utilization of bio-based products are the main factors fueling the demand for soy-based chemicals across the globe. Moreover, rapid environmental degradation, increasing air and water pollution levels, global warming, the problem of waste disposal, and the rising incidence of acid rain are boosting the popularity of bio-based chemicals, which is, in turn, propelling the requirement for soy-based chemicals around the world.

Due to the aforementioned factors, the global soy-based chemicals market is exhibiting rapid expansion. Soy-based chemicals are basically substitutes to the conventionally used chemicals that are derived from petroleum oil or crude oil. Soy milk is one of the most widely used soybean derivatives. It is extensively used in the food industry. On the other hand, soy oil is heavily used for extracting chemicals such as waxes, isoflavones, and polyols.

Soy oil derivatives are then used for producing biodegradable soaps, plastics, biodiesel, and various other products. Apart from being heavily used in the food and beverage and plastics industries, soy-based chemicals are also required in huge amounts in the cosmetics industry. Soy-oil, fatty acids, soy-wax, polyols, isoflavones, and methyl soyate are the main types of soy-based chemicals used across the world. Out of these, the usage of soy-oil was found to be the highest during the last few years.

GLOBAL SOY-BASED CHEMICALS MARKET

By Type

Soy-Oil Polyols Fatty Acids Soy-Wax Isoflavones Methyl Soyate



By Application

Food and Beverages Plastic and Polymers Biodiesel Paper and Pulp Cosmetics



By Region