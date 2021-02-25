Global Soil Amendment Market Research Report 2021
Global Soil Amendment Market Research
Global Soil Amendment Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Natural
- Synthetic
- Others
Segment by Application
- Agricultural
- Industrial
- Others
- According to the application, agriculture’s share of sales was the highest, at 72.61 percent in 2019.
By Company
- BASF SE
- Solvay S.A.
- DOW Chemical Company
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Novozymes A/S
- Evonik Industries AG
- Nutrien Ltd
- Croda International PLC
- ADAMA Ltd
- Aquatrols
- Sanoway GmbH
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Australia
- Israel
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Soil Amendment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Soil Amendment
1.2 Soil Amendment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Soil Amendment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Natural
1.2.3 Synthetic
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Soil Amendment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Soil Amendment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Agricultural
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Soil Amendment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Soil Amendment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Soil Amendment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Soil Amendment Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Soil Amendment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Soil Amendment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Soil Amendment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Australia Soil Amendment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Israel Soil Amendment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Soil Amendment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Soil Amendment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
