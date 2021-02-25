Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Account To USD 10917.15 Million By 2028 Growing At A CAGR Of 10.66% 2021-2028

Regulatory affairs outsourcing is the services utilized by the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices manufacturing companies for gaining fast regulatory approvals from various organizations. Regulatory mainly involves extensive testing of a particular product to ensure public health protection, marketing authorization, import and distribution and meeting product safety and performance, the market player ensures that the product meets all regulatory requirements. Companies that provide remittances are obliged to keep track of regional specific regulatory requirements to ensure that the company successfully introduces and sells a pharmaceutical product, medical devices, biologics and functional food. If a product does not meet the regulatory requirements, the product may be remembered leading to a significant loss of revenue.

A significant increase in the fixed costs of in-house resources for regulatory affairs and operation activities like training, technology, specialized knowledge, and facilities is the main driving factor for the regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The rising number of clinical trials is also a driving factor for the regulatory affairs outsourcing market. The improvement in the process focusing on pre-marketing and post-marketing activities, and reduced regulatory service cost is an opportunity for the regulatory affairs outsourcing market.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the regulatory affairs outsourcing market report are Accell Clinical Research, LLC, Genpact, CRITERIUM, INC., PRA Health Sciences, Promedica International, WuXiAppTec, Medpace, PPD Inc., Charles River Laboratories, ICON plc, Covance, Parexel International Corporation., Freyr, Navitas Clinical Research, Inc., Medelis, Inc., Sciformix., Tech Tammina, Acorn Regulatory Consultancy Services Ltd., BIOMAPAS, REGULATORY PROFESSIONALS, CompareNetworks, Inc among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The countries covered in the regulatory affairs outsourcing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

