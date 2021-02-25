Global Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027||Allergan, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Primary biliary cirrhosis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of liver disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

This primary biliary cirrhosis market report provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions and technological innovations in the market.

The major players covered in the primary biliary cirrhosis market are

Allergan, Mylan N.V.,

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.,

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

AbbVie Inc.,

Hikma Pharmaceutical PLC.,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

Sanofi, Novartis AG,

Fresenius Kabi USA,

Emcure,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Global Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Market Scope and Market Size

The primary biliary cirrhosis market is segmented on the basis of stages, treatment indication, treatment type, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of stages, the primary biliary cirrhosis market is segmented into portal, periportal, septal, cirrhotic and others

On the basis of treatment indication, the primary biliary cirrhosis market is segmented into cirrhosis, itching, dry eye, dry mouth and others

On the basis of treatment type, the primary biliary cirrhosis market is segmented into medication, surgery and others. Medication segment further divided into immunosuppressive, ursodeoxycholic acids, obeticholic acid, steroids, antimetabolite, antihistamines (for itching), lubricants (for dry eye) and others. Surgery treatment includes liver transplant

Route of administration segment of primary biliary cirrhosis market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the primary biliary cirrhosis market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the primary biliary cirrhosis market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

Global Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of liver disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Growing cases cirrhosis, portal hypertension and liver cancer drives the primary biliary cirrhosis market. Due to increased bacterial or viral infection & smoking, family history with liver diseases and presence of certain diseases & vitamin deficiency that affect liver also boost up the primary biliary cirrhosis market growth. However, rapidly lifestyle changes such as increased alcohol intake & smoking, increasing geriatric population, and continuous investment by the government for advancement in technology for the diagnosis & treatment. But, high cost for the treatment and long-time investigation for drug discovery & development of new molecule may hamper the primary biliary cirrhosis market.

North America accounts dominates the market share due to increased investment by pharmaceutical industries for the advancement in the treatment and favourable reimbursement scenario.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Primary biliary cirrhosis Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Primary biliary cirrhosis Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Primary biliary cirrhosis Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

