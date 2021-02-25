Global Polymer Foam Material Market Research Report 2021

​Global Polymer Foam Material Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Polyvinyl Chloride Foam

Phenolic Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Melamine Foam

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building and Construction

Packaging

Electronics

Furniture and Bedding

Others

By Company

Dow

BASF

Recticel

Rogers

Woodbridge Foam

Arkema

Armacell International

Borealis

Zotefoams

Synthos

Total

Kaneka

JSP

Toray Industries

Sealed Air

Sabic

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

