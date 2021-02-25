Global Polymer Foam Material Market Research Report 2021

Global Polymer Foam Material Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Polyurethane Foam
- Polystyrene Foam
- Polyvinyl Chloride Foam
- Phenolic Foam
- Polyolefin Foam
- Melamine Foam
- Others
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Building and Construction
- Packaging
- Electronics
- Furniture and Bedding
- Others
By Company
- Dow
- BASF
- Recticel
- Rogers
- Woodbridge Foam
- Arkema
- Armacell International
- Borealis
- Zotefoams
- Synthos
- Total
- Kaneka
- JSP
- Toray Industries
- Sealed Air
- Sabic
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
