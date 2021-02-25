Uncategorized

Global Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Research Report 2021

Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market

Global Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • Surgical Instruments
  • Disposable Materials
  • Anesthesia Machines
  • Operating Tables
Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Outpatient Facilities
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

By Company

  • Steris Corporation
  • Stryker
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Getinge Group
  • Hill-Rom
  • Dr?gerwerk
  • Ge Healthcare
  • Medtronic
  • Mizuho OSI
  • Karl Storz

