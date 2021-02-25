Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market 2020 With Covid-19 Impact and Market Research by Size, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture and Forecast 2020 to 2027

The major players covered in the next-generation biomanufacturing market report are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, bbi-biotech GmbH, Esco Micro Pte Ltd, PBS Biotech, Inc., ZETA GmbH, Applikon Biotechnology, MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC., among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation: Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market

Next-generation biomanufacturing market is segmented on the basis of workflow & product, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on workflow & product, next-generation biomanufacturing market is segmented into continuous upstream biomanufacturing, single-use upstream biomanufacturing, and downstream biomanufacturing. Continuous upstream biomanufacturing has been further segmented into bioreactors/fermenters, cell culture products, filtration systems, bags & containers, mixing system, sterilizers, biosafety cabinets, incubators, other instruments and accessories. Single-use upstream biomanufacturing has been further segmented into single-use bioreactors, single-use bags and containers, single-use tubing and connectors, single-use mixing systems, single-use sensors and probes. Downstream biomanufacturing has been further segmented into chromatography systems, filtration systems, membrane absorbers, instruments and accessories, single-use equipment and accessories.

On the basis of application, next-generation biomanufacturing market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, hormones, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and others.

Next-generation biomanufacturing market has also been segmented based on the end user into commercial stage, preclinical and development stage. Commercial stage has been further segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, and CMOs/CDMOs. Preclinical and development stage has been further segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, CMOs/CDMOs, and research institutions.

Next-generation biomanufacturing market has shown an exceptional penetration in developed economies in North America. Increasing adoption of advanced technology along with prevalence of various manufacturing companies which will likely to enhance the growth of the market.

Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Drivers

The growing awareness among the people regarding the benefits next-generation biomanufacturing which will further boost various lucrative opportunities will lead to the growth of the market.

Growth of biopharmaceutical sector across the globe, rising commercialisation and development of pipeline, adoption of advanced technology as well as new innovation in the form of design, efficiency, performance and others are some of factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the next-generation biomanufacturing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, prevalence of funds from government and from private organisations for the development of innovative technology which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of next-generation biomanufacturing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

