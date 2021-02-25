BusinessTechnology

Global Monofilament Market Research Report 2021

The Monofilament report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Monofilament Segment by Type:

  • Nylon Monofilament
  • Polyester Monofilament
  • Polyolefin Monofilament

Monofilament Segment by Application:

  • Fishy/Agricultural
  • Industrial
  • Consumer Goods
  • Others

Monofilament By Company:

  • Toray
  • Superfil Products
  • Perlon
  • Jarden Applied Materials
  • Judin Industrial
  • Ruichang Special Monofilament
  • Ri-Thai
  • NTEC
  • VitasheetGroup
  • Teijin
  • Monosuisse
  • Jintong
  • Tai Hing
  • Marmik

Monofilament Production by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Monofilament Consumption by Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

