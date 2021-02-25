Global LNG Market Research Report 2021
Global LNG Market Research
Global LNG Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Ethane
Propane
Butane
Nitrogen
Get More information & TOC : @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/energy-and-natural-resources/6130532/global-lng-2021-206
Segment by Application
Construction & Dairy Products
Furnaces
Fluid Bed Dryers
Food Processing
Manufacturing
Mining
Power Generation Sector
Rotary Kilns
By Company
Air Products & Chemicals
BG
BP
Cheniere Energy
Chevron
ConocoPhillips
Exxon Mobil
Gazprom OAO
Inpex
Petroleos De Venezuela
Petronas
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Get free sample Report : @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6130532/global-lng-2021-206