Global Inspection Robotics for Industrial Gas Market Forecast to 2027 – ABB Ltd., Alstom Inspection Robots, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd., ECA Group, FMC Technologies Inc., Flyability SA, General Electric, Honeybee Robotics, Hydrovision Ltd.

The robots are getting exponentially used in oil & gas industries to make operation in plants easy and faster. Pertaining to growing upstream and downstream activities in pipelines, tanks, and refineries, the scope of robots for inspecting and maintenance is also rising. Therefore, growing operations in both onshore and offshore areas is projected to fuel the market growth in the forthcoming period.

The penetration of robotics is gaining high momentum across the globe with an aim to reduce human errors and improve operational efficiency in refineries and pipelines. This in turn is driving the growth of the inspection robotics in industrial gas plants and thereby stimulating the market growth. Nevertheless, rising oil & gas projects in the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and many more is further projected to positively impact the adoption of inspection robotics in industrial gas plants market. This factor would benefit the players operating in the inspection robotics for industrial gas market.

The “Global Inspection Robotics for Industrial Gas Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the inspection robotics for industrial gas market with detailed market segmentation- component, application, and geography. The global inspection robotics for industrial gas market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading inspection robotics for industrial gas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the inspection robotics for industrial gas market.

ABB Ltd.

Alstom Inspection Robots

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

ECA Group

FMC Technologies Inc.

Flyability SA

General Electric

Honeybee Robotics

Hydrovision Ltd.

IKM Subsea AS

Global Inspection Robotics for Industrial Gas Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Application (Offshore, Onshore) and Geography

The structure of the Inspection Robotics for Industrial Gas Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

