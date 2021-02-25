Global human insulin market is expected to reach $53.16 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 7.47%.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 87 figures, this 161-page report “Global Human Insulin Market 2020-2026 by Product Type (Drugs, Delivery Devices), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Others), Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global human insulin market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global human insulin market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Human Insulin Drugs

• Human Insulin Delivery Devices

Based on product, the global Human Insulin Drugs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Modern Human Insulin (further segmented into Long-acting, Rapid- acting, Premixed by type; further segmented into Lantus, Apidra, Levemir, NovoRapid/ NovoLog, Novomix, Humalog, Others by brand)

• Traditional Human Insulin (further segmented into Short-acting, Intermediate & Rapid-acting, Premixed by type; further segmented into Humulin, Insuman, Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard by brand)

Based on product, the global Human Insulin Delivery Devices market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Syringes

• Pens (further segmented into Disposable, Reusable, Pen needles)

• Pumps

• Others

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Type 2 Diabetes

• Gestational Diabetes and Prediabetes

Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global human insulin market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Astra Zeneca PLC

Biocon

Eli Lilly

Exir

Julphar

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer

Sanofi Aventis

Sedico

Wockhardt

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 18

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 18

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 19

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 22

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 25

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 28

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type 32

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type 32

3.2 Human Insulin Drugs 34

3.3 Human Insulin Delivery Devices 35

4 Segmentation of Global Human Insulin Drugs Market by Drug Product 36

4.1 Market Overview by Drug Product 36

4.2 Modern Human Insulin 38

4.2.1 Modern Human Insulin by Type 40

4.2.2 Modern Human Insulin by Brand 43

4.3 Traditional Human Insulin 50

4.3.1 Traditional Human Insulin by Type 52

4.3.2 Traditional Human Insulin by Brand 55

5 Segmentation of Global Human Insulin Delivery Devices Market by Device Product 58

5.1 Market Overview by Product 58

5.2 Syringes 60

5.3 Pens 61

5.4 Pumps 62

5.5 Other Devices 63

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 64

6.1 Market Overview by Application 64

6.2 Type 1 Diabetes 66

6.3 Type 2 Diabetes 67

6.4 Gestational Diabetes and Prediabetes 68

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel 69

7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel 69

7.2 Hospital Pharmacies 71

7.3 Retail Pharmacies 72

7.4 Online Pharmacies 73

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 74

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026 74

8.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country 78

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market 78

8.2.2 U.S. Market 81

8.2.3 Canadian Market 85

8.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country 87

8.3.1 Overview of European Market 87

8.3.2 Germany 90

8.3.3 UK 92

8.3.4 France 94

8.3.5 Spain 96

8.3.6 Italy 98

8.3.7 Rest of European Market 100

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country 102

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 102

8.4.2 Japan 105

8.4.3 China 108

8.4.4 Australia 110

8.4.5 India 112

8.4.6 South Korea 114

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 116

8.5 Latin America Market 2019-2026 by Country 118

8.5.1 Argentina 121

8.5.2 Brazil 123

8.5.3 Mexico 125

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market 127

8.6 Rest of World Market 2019-2026 by Country 128

8.6.1 UAE 131

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia 133

8.6.3 South Africa 135

8.6.4 Other National Markets 137

9 Competitive Landscape 138

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors 138

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 142

9.3 Company Profiles 144

Astra Zeneca PLC 144

Biocon 146

Eli Lilly 147

Exir 148

Julphar 149

Novo Nordisk AS 150

Pfizer 151

Sanofi Aventis 152

Sedico 153

Wockhardt 154

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 155

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 155

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 158

Related Reports and Products 161

