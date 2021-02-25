Global HIV Drugs Market Research Report 2021

Global HIV Drugs Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Multi-Class Combination Products

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Fusion Inhibitors

Entry Inhibitors – CCR5 Co-Receptor Antagonist

HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

