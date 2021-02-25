Global HIV Diagnostics Market || keyplayers Roche Diagnostics, Zyomyx Incorporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol –Myres Squibb, Johnson & Johnson

The report “Global HIV Diagnostics Market, By Product (Consumables, Instrument, and Software & Services), By Test Type (Antibody Tests (HIV-1 Screening Tests, HIV-1 Confirmatory Tests and HIV-2 & Group O Diagnostic Tests), Viral Load Tests, CD4 Count Tests, Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis, and Tests for Viral Identification), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Home Care Settings and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global HIV diagnostics market is projected to grow from US$ 3.6 billion in 2020 to US$ 9.1 billion by 2029. Global HIV diagnostics market is driven by increasing incidences of HIV/AIDS across the globe and various governmental initiatives by countries to generate the awareness of HIV in people.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Abbott Healthcare and Chennai’s YR Gaitonde Centre for AIDS Research and Education entered into a partnership to study the country’s viral diversity to improve the accuracy of diagnostic tests for HIV.

In 2017, researchers at University of Illinois, Urbana Campaign, developed a portable spectral analyzer based on ELISA assay that enables a smartphone to perform lab grade medical diagnostic tests, which usually requires expensive instruments.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global HIV diagnostics market accounted for US$ 3.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 10.8 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, test type, end user and region.

By product, global HIV diagnosis market is segmented into consumables, instrument, and software and services.

By test type, global HIV diagnosis market is segmented into antibody tests, viral load tests, CD4 count tests, test for early infant diagnosis, and tests for viral identification.

By end user, global HIV diagnosis market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, Blood Banks, Home Care Settings and Others.

By region, North America region accounted major share in global HIV diagnostics market. This is owing to factors such as Supportive government initiatives and funding for increasing HIV diagnosis procedures and creating awareness among the population.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global HIV Diagnostics Market”, By Product (Consumables, Instrument, and Software & Services), By Test Type (Antibody Tests (HIV-1 Screening Tests, HIV-1 Confirmatory Tests and HIV-2 & Group O Diagnostic Tests), Viral Load Tests, CD4 Count Tests, Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis, and Tests for Viral Identification), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Home Care Settings and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global HIV diagnostics market include Cepheid, BD Biosciences, Roche Diagnostics, Zyomyx Incorporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol –Myres Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Hologic Incorporation, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, and Abbott Laboratories.

