Global Hepatitis E Diagnostics Market || keyplayers Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co. Ltd.

The report “Global Hepatitis E Diagnostics Market, By Test Type (ELISA HEV IgM Test kits, ELISA HEV IgG Test Kits, and RT-PCR Test Kits), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Centers, and Point of Care), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global hepatitis E diagnostics market is projected to grow from US$ 5.0 billion in 2020 to US$ 8.9 billion by 2029. The global hepatitis E diagnostics market is driven by frequent instances of contamination of water and poor sanitation which leads to increases prevalence of Hepatitis E diseases.

Key Highlights:

In February 2019, Altona Diagnostics announced that it has received CE-IVD marking for the detection and quantification of hepatitis C virus (HCV)and has launched the AltoStar HCV RT-PCR Kit 1.5.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global hepatitis E diagnostics market accounted for US$ 5.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.6 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of test type, end user and region.

By test type, the ELISA HEV IgM test kits is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global Hepatitis E diagnostic tests market owing to, high sensitivities and specificities of the molecular assay which is a part of this test causes the increase in adoption of this test for diagnosis of hepatitis-e.

By end user, the global hepatitis E diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research centers, and point of care.

By region, Asia Pacific region account major share in global hepatitis E diagnostics market owing to increasing incidences of hepatitis E in Asian countries such as India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Hepatitis E Diagnostics Market”, By Test Type (ELISA HEV IgM Test kits, ELISA HEV IgG Test Kits, and RT-PCR Test Kits), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Centers, and Point of Care), and By region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global hepatitis E diagnostics market includes F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co. Ltd., Fast-track diagnostics Ltd., Altana Diagnostics GmbH, Fortress Diagnostics Ltd., Mikrogen GmBH, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Ag, MP Biomedicals LLC, and Primerdesign Ltd.

