Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Research Report 2021

​Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

PAN-Based

Pitch-Based

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Energy

Construction

Infrastructure

Marine

By Company

Hexcel

Toray

Cytec

Teijin

TenCate

Mitsubishi rayon

SGL Carbon

TenCate

Dupont

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Regio

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

1.2 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PAN-Based

1.2.3 Pitch-Based

1.3 Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Infrastructure

1.3.7 Marine

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Fibre Reinfo

