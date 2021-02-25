Global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay Market || keyplayers Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomerieux S.A., American Laboratory Products Company (Alpco), BioLegand Inc

The report “Global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market – By Method (Direct ELISA, Indirect ELISA, Sandwich ELISA, and Competitive ELISA), By Application (Vaccine Development, Immunology, Diagnostics, Toxicology, Drug Monitoring and Pharmaceutical Industry, and Transplantation), By Technology (Chemiluminescent, Colorimetric, and Fluorescent), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global enzyme linked immunosorbent assay market is projected to grow from US$ 1.8 billion in 2020 to US$ 2.8 billion by 2029. Global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay Market is driven by increasing incidences of chronic diseases. Further, rising demand for cost-effective diagnostic tools and advancements in the technology of enzyme linked immunosorbent assay drives growth of the global enzyme linked immunosorbent assay market.

Key Highlights:

In January 2017, Fujirebio, a Japan-based IVD diagnostic testing company introduced Lumipulse G β-Amyloid 1-42 ELISA assay in Europe that facilitates quantitative measurement of β-amyloid1-42 in human cerebrospinal fluid within of 30 minutes.

In August 2017, researchers at University of Illinois, Urbana Campaign, developed a portable spectral analyzer based on ELISA assay that enables a smartphone to perform lab grade medical diagnostic tests, which usually requires expensive instruments.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global enzyme linked immunosorbent assay market accounted for US$ 1.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of method, application, technology, and region.

By method, the global enzyme linked immunosorbent assay market is segmented into direct ELISA, indirect ELISA, sandwich ELISA, and competitive ELISA.

By application, the global enzyme linked immunosorbent assay market is segmented into vaccine development, immunology, diagnostics, toxicology, drug monitoring and pharmaceutical industry, and transplantation.

By technology, the global enzyme linked immunosorbent assay market is segmented into chemiluminescent, colorimetric, and fluorescent.

By region, North America accounted major share in the global enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) market due to the development of innovative products by manufacturers in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to affordable prices of novel enzyme-based test kits.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market”, By Method (Direct ELISA, Indirect ELISA, Sandwich ELISA, and Competitive ELISA), By Application (Vaccine Development, Immunology, Diagnostics, Toxicology, Drug Monitoring and Pharmaceutical Industry, and Transplantation), By Technology (Chemiluminescent, Colorimetric, and Fluorescent), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Trends, – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global enzyme linked immunosorbent assay market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomerieux S.A., American Laboratory Products Company (Alpco), BioLegand Inc., Zeus Scientific Inc., Shenzhen YHLO Biotech Co. Ltd., R & D Systems Inc., Quidel Corporation, and Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics.

