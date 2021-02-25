Global Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market To Account To USD 459.93 Million By 2029 And Will Grow At A CAGR Of 4.27% 2021-2028

The increasing incidence of diseases such as the liver and hepatobiliary, pancreatic, lung and gastrointestinal cancers are amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of endoscopic ultrasound needles market. In addition, the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the increasing use of biopsy and aspiration needles for diagnosing pleural effusion and lung cancers is also enhancing the growth of the market. Likewise, the growing usage to diagnose tumor and inflammatory lesions located in and nearby to gastrointestinal tract is also lifting the market growth in the above mentioned forecast period. The various leading and innovative manufacturers are focusing on growth of advanced needle biopsy technology along with the rapid technological advancements related to endoscopic ultrasound needles will further accelerate the expansion of the endoscopic ultrasound needles market and are also are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

This endoscopic ultrasound needles market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on endoscopic ultrasound needles market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market report are Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Cook, Medtronic, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, FUJIFILM Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Medi-Globe GmbH, KPI Healthcare India pvt Ltd, MEDTECH DEVICES, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Encapson B.V., Protek Medical Products Inc., Spectra Medical Devices, Inc., Limaca-medical, Epimed, Creganna and PENTAX Medical, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The countries covered in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the endoscopic ultrasound needles market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

