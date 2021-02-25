Global Electric Water Heater Market || keyplayers Groupe Atlantic, Bradford White, A.O Smith

The report “Global Electric Water Heater Market, By Product (Storage Water Heaters, and Tankless Water Heater), By Capacity (Small, Medium, and Large), By End User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global electric water heater market is projected to grow from US$ 25.3 billion in 2020 to US$ 46.0 billion by 2029. Global electric water heater market is driven by rising residential housing and commercial projects across the globe.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, HSIL launches technologically superior and aesthetically appealing range of ‘Water Heaters’ in the India in association with Groupe Atlantic, France, specialist thermal comfort solution provider.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global electric water heater market accounted for US$ 25.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.9 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, capacity, end user, and region.

By product, the global electric water market is segmented into storage water heaters, and tankless water heater.

By capacity, the global electric water heater market is segmented into small, medium, and large.

By end user, the global electric water market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted major share in the global electric water heater market owing to rapid infrastructure developments in this region. Moreover, countries such as China and India are also contributing to regional growth of Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Electric Water Heater Market”, By Product (Storage Water Heaters, and Tankless Water Heater), By Capacity (Small, Medium, and Large), By End User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent players operating in the global electric water heater market include Rinnai Corporation, Groupe Atlantic, Bradford White, A.O Smith, Bosch Thermotechnology, Zenith, Saudi Ceramics, Nihon Itomic Co. Ltd., Haier, and Jaquar.

