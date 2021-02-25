Global Drone Analytics Market || keyplayers BAE Systems, Inc., Boeing, SAAB AB, Thales Group

The report “Global Drone Analytics Market, By Type (On-Premises, and On-Demand), By Solution (End to End Solutions, and Point Solutions), By Industry (Agriculture & Forestry, Construction, Insurance, Mining & Quarrying, Utility, Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Transportation, and Scientific Research), By Application (Thermal Detection, Geolocation Tagging, Aerial Monitoring, Ground Exploration, Volumetric Calculations, 3D Modeling, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global drone analytics market is projected to grow from US$ 2.7 billion in 2020 to US$ 25.3 billion by 2029. Global drone analytics market is driven by rising demand for drone analytics in commercial applications and growing demand for sophisticated industry-specific analytical solutions.

Key Highlights:

In 2016, AeroVironment launched integrated commercial information solution that unveils powerful-simple quantix drone and decision support system for real time actionable intelligence. The AeroVironment Quantix is a drone that combines the vertical takeoff and landing advantages of multirotors with the range, reliability and efficiency benefits of fixed-wing aircraft.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global drone analytics market accounted for US$ 2.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 28.1 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, solution, industry, application, and region.

By type, the global drone analytics market is segmented into on-premises, and on-demand.

By solution, the global drone analytics market is segmented into end to end solutions, and point solutions.

By industry, the global drone analytics market is segmented into agriculture & forestry, construction, insurance, mining & quarrying, utility, telecommunication, oil & gas, transportation, and scientific research.

By application, the global drone analytics market is segmented into thermal detection, geolocation tagging, aerial monitoring, ground exploration, volumetric calculations, 3d modeling, and others.

By region, The North America region account major share in the global drone analytics market over forecast period. This is owing to increased funding for drone analytics and the growing demand for analytical solutions from the commercial sector in this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Drone Analytics Market”, By Type (On-Premises, and On-Demand), By Solution (End to End Solutions, and Point Solutions), By Industry (Agriculture & Forestry, Construction, Insurance, Mining & Quarrying, Utility, Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Transportation, and Scientific Research), By Application (Thermal Detection, Geolocation Tagging, Aerial Monitoring, Ground Exploration, Volumetric Calculations, 3D Modeling, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Drone-Analytics-Market-By-586

The prominent players operating in the global drone analytics market include 3D Robotics Inc., BAE Systems, Inc., Boeing, SAAB AB, Thales Group, Textron Inc., Pix4d, Delta Drone, Esri, and AeroVironment, Inc.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com