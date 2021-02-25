Global Disabled Assistive Devices Market Set to Witness Huge Growth and Competitive Outlook 2028||Pride Mobility Products Corp., Ottobock, Cochlear Ltd, Inclusive Technology Ltd, Tobii Dynavox LLC, Bausch & Lomb Pvt Ltd

Disabled assistive devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Sunrise Medical, Sonova, Freedom Scientific, Inc., Demant A/S, Blue Chip Medical, Medical Depot, Inc., Starkey, MED-EL, Permobil, Midline Industries Inc., Nordic Capital, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Ottobock, Cochlear Ltd, Inclusive Technology Ltd, Tobii Dynavox LLC, Bausch & Lomb Pvt Ltd, GN Hearing, Wintriss Engineering, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited and Invacare Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Disabled Assistive Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Disabled assistive devices market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the disabled assistive devices market is segmented into living aids, mobility aids devices, medical furniture and bathroom safety equipment. Living aids has further been segmented into hearing aids and reading and vision aids. Mobility aids devices have further been segmented into wheelchairs and mobility scooters. Medical furniture has further been segmented into medical beds, door openers, riser reclining chairs and others. Bathroom safety equipment has further been segmented into shower chairs, commode chairs, ostomy equipment and bars, grips, and rails.

Based on end user, the disabled assistive devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care setting and others.

Global Disabled Assistive Devices Market Drivers:

The disabled assistive devices comprise all means that could be used by the population who are not self dependent also these devices significantly help the needy in reading, listening, moving and conducting other day to day activities of life, therefore raising the demand of the product and also enhancing the growth of the disabled assistive devices market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Moreover, they need support of various devices and equipments to carry out all necessary things of life so these devices help both disabled and elderly patients, to make their life relaxed, easy and independent. Rising incidences of disabled population contributes to the growth of disabled assistive devices market. Likewise, the rising government initiatives and their support to guarantee the convenience of these devices for the large needy population as well as subvention and grants provided by different private bodies will also encourage the disabled assistive devices growth of this market.

The primary factors which are significantly boosting the growth of the target market are large target patient population, rapid increase in the geriatric population, changing in lifestyle, the accessibility of disabled and elderly assistive devices and the increased demand for assistive technologies. Whereas, the high costs of a few advanced devices and low acceptance rates for these products in emerging economies will obstruct the growth of the disabled assistive devices market.

Therefore, the rapid increase in the incidence of the people suffering from dementia is slated to increase the market growth of disabled assistive devices in the above mentioned forecast period.

Additionally, the growing number of producers of assistive devices investing in these technologies and R&D activities will boost ample growth opportunities for the disabled assistive devices market to grow in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

North America region leads the disabled assistive devices market owing to the increase in the demand of assistive devices, growing geriatric population and increase in the focus on patient safety by the government in this region.

