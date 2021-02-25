Global Dengue Vaccine Market Current and Future Trend Scenario Explored In New Latest Research Report||Players-Sanofi Pasteur, Panacea Biotec, Biological E. Limited

The dengue vaccine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 7.60% in the above-mentioned research forecast period. The rising prevalence of dengue incidences worldwide and emerging markets is the factor responsible for the growth of the dengue vaccine market.

This dengue vaccine market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info dengue vaccine market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

The major players covered in the dengue vaccine market are

Sanofi Pasteur,

Panacea Biotec,

Biological E. Limited,

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Merck & Co., Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Dengue Vaccine Market Scope and Market Size

The dengue vaccine market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the dengue vaccine market is segmented into live attenuated vaccine, chimeric live attenuated vaccine, inactivated vaccine, subunit vaccine and nucleic acid based vaccine.

On the basis of treatment, the dengue vaccine market is segmented into diuretic, anti-allergic, blood thinners and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the dengue vaccine market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the dengue vaccine market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the dengue vaccine market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.

Global Dengue Vaccine Market Drivers:

The rising prevalence of dengue incidences worldwide and emerging markets is the factor responsible for the growth of the dengue vaccine market.

Dengue virus has been spread to the people through the bite of infected Aedes species mosquitos. These mosquitos are also responsible for spread of zika, chikungunya and other viruses. Dengue is caused by dengue virus (DENV) which is a single stranded RNA positive strand virus of the family flavivirdae, genus flavivirus. DENV causes wide range of diseases in humans from self-limited dengue fever to a life threatening syndrome called dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF). The WHO (World Health Organization) recommends that the vaccine is only be given with confirmed prior dengue virus infection.

The adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, unhygienic living conditions and increasing government support for the approval of dengue vaccine are the factors boosting the dengue vaccine market growth. However, R&D of live attenuated vaccine also aid for the growth of dengue vaccine market. For instance, in May 2019, FDA approved the dengvaxia for the prevention of dengue disease for all types of dengue fever. But, lack of patient awareness of new drugs may hamper the global dengue vaccine market.

Furthermore, the growing demand for dengue vaccine and increased government focus on dengue vaccine to invest in formulation has provided an opportunistic growth for the development of the dengue vaccine market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

